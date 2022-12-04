2 suspects wanted for stealing $10,000 from Queens smoke shop in armed robbery, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two suspects wanted for an armed robbery in Queens.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the Continental Smoke Shop on 71st Avenue in Forest Hills.

According to investigators, one suspect pulled out a gun and took $10,000 from the cash register. He then shot at the floor before both took off in a black sedan, police said.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.