Robbery in Harlem investigated as hate crime

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two people behind a hate crime robbery in Harlem.

Investigators said Tuesday the two suspects beat up a man and made anti-LGBTQ remarks on West 154th Street on Sunday.

They're accused of stealing the victim's wallet, cash, and credit card.

The incident is now being investigated by the Hate Crimes Task Force.