NYPD: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in St. Albans, Queens, search on for gunman

NEW YORK -- Police say two people were shot in the St. Albans section of Queens on Saturday night and the gunman is still on the loose.

The NYPD confirmed a 25-year-old man was shot and later died at the hospital. A woman was also shot, but is expected to survive.

The gunfire erupted at around 9:15 p.m. inside home on Pineville Lane. Police sources say the man was shot multiple times. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition and died shortly after. The woman was listed in stable condition.

It is unclear how the man and woman are related.

Police remained at what was an active crime scene. Residents were seen coming in and out of the home screaming and crying.