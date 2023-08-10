NYPD: 2 men wanted in anti-LGBTQ assault near Union Square Park

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down two people accused of a hate crime assault near Union Square Park.

The attack happened back on June 28 by East 13th Street and Broadway.

Police said two men were sitting on a bench when the suspects allegedly made anti-LGBTQ remarks, then punched the men in the head and shoved them.

The suspects took off heading up Broadway.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.