NYPD: 18-year-old Jewish man punched in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an assault on a Jewish man in Manhattan as a hate crime.
Investigators say an image shows the man who first threatened and then punched an 18-year-old dressed in traditional Jewish clothing.
The incident happened Thursday evening on Park Avenue near East 60th Street.
The victim was not seriously injured.
No arrests have been made.
