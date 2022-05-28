Watch CBS News
NYPD: 18-year-old Jewish man punched in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an assault on a Jewish man in Manhattan as a hate crime.

Investigators say an image shows the man who first threatened and then punched an 18-year-old dressed in traditional Jewish clothing.

The incident happened Thursday evening on Park Avenue near East 60th Street.

The victim was not seriously injured.

No arrests have been made. 

First published on May 28, 2022 / 5:12 PM

