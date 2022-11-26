NYPD: 16-year-old stabbed in stomach inside Staten Island Mall, suspect arrested

NEW YORK -- A teenager was stabbed inside the Staten Island Mall in New Springville on Friday night.

Police say a 16-year-old and another teen got into some kind of verbal dispute in the food court.

The 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, and is expected to survive.

The other teen, whose age is unclear, was arrested at the scene.

The NYPD said investigators recovered a knife.