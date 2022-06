Teen shot in Allerton section of Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say a 16-year-old was shot several times in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

It happened on Astor Avenue near Holland Avenue in the Allerton section of the borough.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

So far no arrest has been made.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.