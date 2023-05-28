NYPD: 16-year-old arrested for shooting MTA conductor in face with Gel Blaster pellet gun

NEW YORK -- A teenager was arrested Saturday, accused of shooting an MTA conductor in the face with a gel pellet gun.

It happened in the afternoon as the train was pulling into the Borough Hall subway station in downtown Brooklyn.

Police say a 16-year-old fired the Gel Blaster pellet gun from the train platform.

The conductor suffered bruising to the cheek.

The NYPD is warning against using air rifles or pellet guns, as they are illegal in the city.