Watch CBS News

NYPD: 14-year-old student shot in the leg outside of Boys and Girls High School in Bedford-Stuyvesant

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects after a student was shot in the left leg outside of a school in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The NYPD said the 14-year-old, who attends Boys and Girls High School, was wounded on the corner of Utica and Fulton in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 2:45 p.m. and taken to Maimonides Hospital. He said he felt pain in his leg and realized he had been shot. He added he did not see who shot him.

No arrests have been made.

Please stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 28, 2022 / 4:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.