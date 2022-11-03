Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: 1 dead after Bronx bodega fight ends in police-involved shooting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police briefing on Bronx shooting that left 1 dead
Police briefing on Bronx shooting that left 1 dead 04:30

NEW YORK - A fight in a bodega spilled into the street and resulted in a gunman being shot by police, NYPD officials said. 

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Gun Hill Road near Hill Avenue in the Bronx. 

NYPD officials say members of the Queens Warrant Squad were parked outside on the street on an unrelated matter when a man, 29, drove up in a white Lexus. The man got out of the car and went into a nearby bodega. 

Police say once inside the bodega, he got into a fight with a 21-year-old man inside. They say the struggle was caught on surveillance video. 

Police say they don't know yet know what the fight was about, but the 21-year-old had a gun, and the 29-year-old had a knife and can be seen on surveillance video stabbing the man with the gun. 

The man with the knife then turned and ran, chased by the 21-year-old with the gun. As the 29-year-old got back in his car, the 21-year-old opened fire at point blank range, police said. That's when the gunman was confronted by three plainclothes officers, and they fired "numerous times." 

The 21-year-old was hit. He died at Jacobi Hospital.   

The 29-year-old took off, but was found nearby later with a graze wound to the head. He's been hospitalized. 

Police recovered the knife and gun. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on November 3, 2022 / 3:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

