NYPD: 1 dead after Bronx bodega fight ends in police-involved shooting

NEW YORK - A fight in a bodega spilled into the street and resulted in a gunman being shot by police, NYPD officials said.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Gun Hill Road near Hill Avenue in the Bronx.

NYPD officials say members of the Queens Warrant Squad were parked outside on the street on an unrelated matter when a man, 29, drove up in a white Lexus. The man got out of the car and went into a nearby bodega.

Police say once inside the bodega, he got into a fight with a 21-year-old man inside. They say the struggle was caught on surveillance video.

Police say they don't know yet know what the fight was about, but the 21-year-old had a gun, and the 29-year-old had a knife and can be seen on surveillance video stabbing the man with the gun.

The man with the knife then turned and ran, chased by the 21-year-old with the gun. As the 29-year-old got back in his car, the 21-year-old opened fire at point blank range, police said. That's when the gunman was confronted by three plainclothes officers, and they fired "numerous times."

The 21-year-old was hit. He died at Jacobi Hospital.

The 29-year-old took off, but was found nearby later with a graze wound to the head. He's been hospitalized.

Police recovered the knife and gun.

