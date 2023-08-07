NYPD: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in Washington Heights

Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in Washington Heights

NEW YORK -- On Sunday night, police were on scene of a deadly shooting in Washington Heights.

Just after 8:30 p.m., two men were shot at 176th Street and Audubon Avenue.

Police said one person was hit in the chest and died at a hospital.

The other man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.