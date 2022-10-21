Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC's independent bookstores ready with your next great read

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Time Out highlights Brooklyn's independent bookstores
Time Out highlights Brooklyn's independent bookstores 04:42

NEW YORK -- As the temperatures drop, it's a great time of year to curl up with a good book. 

Lucky for us, plenty of unique independent bookstores are popping up across Brooklyn. 

Every weekend, Time Out New York gives us great ideas of things to do. But today, it's things to read. 

Chapter one: Where to find independent bookstores for unique reads while also helping small business owners.

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan stopped by CBS News New York to share more. 

CLICK HERE for their complete list, and watch her full interview above.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 7:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.