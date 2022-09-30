Watch CBS News
Local News

NYCHA repairs Bronx woman's leaky pipes after years of work orders

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYCHA repairs Bronx woman's leaking pipes
NYCHA repairs Bronx woman's leaking pipes 00:36

NEW YORK -- We have an update about the Bronx woman who was living with leaky pipes in her apartment for years.

After our story aired last week, the city tells us repairs have been made. 

Narelis Sabio told CBS2's Lisa Rozner her three-bedroom apartment in the Park Houses in the South Bronx leaked so badly she had to put buckets everywhere. 

She said she had been putting in work orders with NYCHA since it started in the spring of 2020. 

Now, the agency tells us the pipes have been repaired and it arranged for the family to stay in another apartment while theirs is repainted. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 8:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.