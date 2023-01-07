Watch CBS News
Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, officials say

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.

Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.

The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.

For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 8:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

