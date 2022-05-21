Watch CBS News
Local News

Renovations completed for thousands of NYCHA residents in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Thousands of NYCHA residents now living in newly renovated homes
Thousands of NYCHA residents now living in newly renovated homes 00:45

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people living in New York City Housing Authority buildings in Brooklyn now have newly renovated homes.

It's thanks to a partnership between the city and the federal government.

For about $430 million, apartments in nine buildings received new kitchens, bathrooms and more.

Mayor Eric Adams celebrated the project's completion Friday.

"Generation after generation, we've been philosophical as elected officials. While tenants, they were living like this while we were debating on how and why. We should have focused on one thing -- get stuff done," he said.

The improvements affect about 6,000 people in over 2,600 NYCHA apartments.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 20, 2022 / 8:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.