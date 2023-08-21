Watch CBS News
Sports

NYCFC's season-long scoring woes continue in loss to Minnesota

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

NYCFC graphic 00:12

NEW YORK -- Ján Greguš returned to Minnesota United and scored three minutes into the second half to spark a 2-0 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night as the league returned to action after a five-week hiatus for Leagues Cup play.

Greguš, who was just acquired, did not contribute to a goal in one start and 15 appearances for Nashville this season. Greguš played for Minnesota United from 2019-21. He had two goals and 15 assists in 63 appearances and 57 starts.

Ménder García scored his third goal of the season when he took a pass from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete the scoring.

Dayne St. Clair finished with six saves to earn the clean sheet for Minnesota United (8-8-7).

Luis Barraza saved two shots for NYCFC (5-9-11), which tied a club winless record at six (0-3-3). NYCFC falls to 1-7-8 in its last 16 league matches.

Minnesota United fell 3-1 in its last trip to NYCFC in 2017. The club improved to 2-7-2 in its last 11 matches against Eastern Conference opponents.

NYCFC travels to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Minnesota United returns home to host the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 11:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.