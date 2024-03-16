Watch CBS News
NYCFC overcomes second-half red card, holds on to beat Toronto FC

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

NEW YORK -- Santiago Rodríguez scored for the second consecutive game, Kevin O'Toole added his first career MLS goal and New York City FC beat Toronto FC 2-1 Saturday night for its first points of the season.

O'Toole ran onto a perfectly-placed entry from Julián Fernández in the center of the area scored on a header to cap the scoring in the 65th minute.

NYCFC (1-3-0) has won three straight against Toronto by a combined score of 10-1.

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty opened the scoring in the seventh minute with his first MLS goal. The 19-year-old, in his fifth MLS season, Alonso Coello lofted a ball from well-beyond midfield to the edge of the penalty box where Marshall-Rutty won the ball from two defenders and then slipped it inside the near post to give Toronto (2-1-1) a 1-0 lead.

Rodríguez, who had scored NYCFC's only goal of the season coming into the game, scored on a set piece to make it 1-1 in the 24th.

Keaton Parks was shown a yellow card in the 68th minute, his second in about 5 minutes, and New York City played a man down the rest of the way.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 10:13 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

