Watch CBS News
Sports

NYCFC stuns Orlando City with two late goals, jumps into third place in East

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

NYCFC graphic 00:12

HARRISON, N.J. -- Talles Magno's goal helped lead New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Sunday.

His goal in the 81st minute, assisted by Gabriel Pereira, put NYCFC (15-11-7) on top 2-1.

NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens.

Facundo Torres scored the lone goal for Orlando (13-13-6).

NYCFC is in third place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points, two ahead of New York Red Bulls.

NYCFC outshot Orlando 11-9, with four shots on goal to one for Orlando.

Sean Johnson saved one of the two shots he faced for NYCFC. Pedro Gallese saved two of the four shots he faced for Orlando.

NYCFC visits Atlanta United on Sunday, while Orlando will visit Inter Miami on Wednesday.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 3:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.