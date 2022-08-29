NYCFC falls apart in 6th minute of stoppage time, loses to Orlando City
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tesho Akindele scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to lead Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday.
Júnior Urso took a pass from Facundo Torres and scored in the 7th minute to give Orlando City (11-10-6) an early lead. It was Urso's fourth goal of the season and the eighth assist for Torres.
Maximiliano Moralez scored in the 53rd minute for NYCFC (13-8-6) to knot the score at 1-1. Thiago Andrade assisted on Moralez's second goal of the season.
Pedro Gallese had no saves for Orlando City. Sean Johnson stopped three shots for NYCFC.
Orlando City is 2-5-5 in its last 12 matches against NYCFC. The three previous matches between the two ended in draws.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.