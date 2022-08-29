Watch CBS News
NYCFC falls apart in 6th minute of stoppage time, loses to Orlando City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tesho Akindele scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to lead Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday.

Júnior Urso took a pass from Facundo Torres and scored in the 7th minute to give Orlando City (11-10-6) an early lead. It was Urso's fourth goal of the season and the eighth assist for Torres.

Maximiliano Moralez scored in the 53rd minute for NYCFC (13-8-6) to knot the score at 1-1. Thiago Andrade assisted on Moralez's second goal of the season.

Pedro Gallese had no saves for Orlando City. Sean Johnson stopped three shots for NYCFC.

Orlando City is 2-5-5 in its last 12 matches against NYCFC. The three previous matches between the two ended in draws.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 10:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

