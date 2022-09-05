NYCFC dominates run of play, but falls to New England for third straight loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Djordje Petrovic stopped the eight shots he faced and the New England Revolution earned a 3-0 win over New York City FC on Sunday night.

The Revolution took an early lead when Jon Bell made it a 1-0 game in the 12th minute.

The Revolution also got one goal from Tommy McNamara and one more from Noel Arthur Buck.

With the win, the Revolution (9-9-11) climbed into a seventh-place tie with Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference.

NYCFC (13-10-6) outshot the Revolution 15-8. Sean Johnson saved three of the six shots he faced for NYCFC, which has lost three straight matches.

The Revolution next play on Saturday against the New York Red Bulls on the road, and NYCFC will host Cincinnati on Wednesday.