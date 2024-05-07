Pro-Palestinian protesters vandalize WWI memorial in "heinous crime," NYPD says

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is vowing to arrest whoever vandalized a World War I memorial on the Upper East Side. Police say it happened as pro-Palestinian protesters were marching to disrupt the Met Gala on Monday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and called the act "unacceptable," adding that type of behavior "will not be tolerated."

According to police, the memorial at the corner of 67th Street and Fifth Avenue was desecrated with spray-painted words like "Gaza" and phrases "Free Palestine" and "Let Gaza live." They also said an American flag was burned. It happened just over 10 blocks south of where protests converged near the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The spray-painted messages were cleaned up by Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Eric Adams is expected to speak about the vandalism at 3 p.m., which we will bring to you live on CBS News New York.

New York City has been an epicenter of protests at college campuses over the last few weeks. Hundreds of arrests have been made in the city and across the country as protesters in support of Palestinians continue to object to the Israel-Hamas war.

On Monday night, several hundred demonstrators marched with flares from Hunter College, trying to disrupt fashion's biggest night. Police said 27 people were taken into custody, mostly for disorderly conduct, and 21 were released with summonses.

Daughtry said the NYPD is going to find those responsible for Monday's desecration of the World War I memorial.

"I want to assure you that the NYPD, backed by our finest detectives, is actively investigating this heinous crime. We will leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators are brought to justice. Vandalizing a memorial, a symbol of remembrance and honor, is not only an act of criminal mischief but also a disrespect to the sacrifices of those who served our country," Daughtry said. "The NYPD is known for its exceptional investigative abilities, and this case will be no exception. We are committed to upholding the law and ensuring that justice prevails. Let this serve as a warning to anyone who dares to deface our city's landmarks -- there will be consequences. We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist us in our efforts to bring those responsible to justice. Together, we can uphold the values of our city and ensure that such acts are never repeated."

CBS New York spoke with some people who say memorials like the one that was vandalized are, indeed, sacred.

"It breaks your heart. In this country you have the right to voice your opinion but not destroy history," one man said.

"I think it's absolutely disgusting. It's pure violence," another man said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.