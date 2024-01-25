Watch CBS News
NYC winter activities: Warm up with a hot drink or a spa day; Plus, unique date idea & art exhibit

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC winter activities: Time Out New York shares Things to Do
NYC winter activities: Time Out New York shares Things to Do 03:18

NEW YORK -- There are so many things to do in New York City, it can be hard to choose. 

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan shares her picks for the best winter activities across the five boroughs. 

First, she recommends somewhere to get a hot drink and warm up.

Next, she has a couple relaxing spa recommendations.

Then, how about a unique date night at a magic show?

And finally, she highlights an art exhibit you won't find at the typical tourist spots.

Watch her full interview above for more information, and click here to see the complete list

First published on January 25, 2024 / 10:24 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

