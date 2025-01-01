Wind advisory for NYC area with 2025 blowing in cold weather

First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to drop for rest of week

NEW YORK -- As the new year blows into NYC, a wind advisory will be in effect for much of the area Wednesday and Thursday.

The advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday, but could be extended later. Wind gusts are expected to reach 40+ mph at times, mainly starting after sunset.

New York City's Department of Buildings is reminding building owners and construction operators to secure their buildings and equipment ahead of the high winds. The MTA also banned empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks from its bridges during the advisory.

Cold to kick off 2025 around NYC area

Otherwise, it's a mostly cloudy day with a chance of showers and highs around 50 degrees. Tonight's lows will be in the mid 30s but feel like the 20s.

As for Thursday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and it will still be windy. Highs will be in the low 40s but feel like the 30s.

Looking beyond that, Friday will turn even colder, and a few flurries are possible in the evening. The weekend looks windy and much colder, with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

The cold pattern looks to be here a while, at least through the first half of January. Temperatures will likely struggle to hit freezing for many days next week. And it's not just here, with shots of arctic air coming down, most of the eastern half of the country will be below normal into this month.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and live radar.