NYC denounces Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law with billboards welcoming LGBTQ community

NEW YORK -- New York City is showing its support for the LGBTQ community in response to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law that went into effect last week.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday his administration will be putting ads on billboards in Florida's major markets denouncing the legislation and telling residents they are welcome in New York City.

"They're going to be up for an eight-week period, celebrating the diversity and acceptance of New York City," he said. "Other folks want people to hide their color. We like to show our color. And that's the rainbow that's representative of this community."

The controversial law limits classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity for young children. Supporters say parents, not teachers, should discuss those subjects with their kids.