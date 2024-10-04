NYC weekend forecast looks perfect for fall fun. Here's what to know as you head outdoors.

First Alert Forecast: Get outside Saturday in New York - 10/4/24

NEW YORK -- The weekend forecast looks perfect for fall fun around New York and New Jersey -- from apple picking, to leaf peeping and more.

We have a little hiccup on our hands Friday night, but you can put those umbrellas down Saturday morning and let the fall activities commence!

A few light showers are possible in the overnight hours Friday into Saturday but won't amount to much. Lows will be a bit milder than Thursday night, mainly in the 50s and low 60s.

Those showers should be gone by sunrise on Saturday, which will set the stage for a very beautiful early October day, with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. A similar setup will be in place for Sunday, with just a few extra clouds late in the day. Our next chance of rain comes early Monday morning, followed the coolest air of the season next week.

Perfect weekend for the farm and flannel

Thinking of doing a trip to the farm on Saturday? Don't forget, apple and pumpkin picking is hard work when it's 75 degrees and sunny, so think removable layers and sunglasses.

Itching for even more fall spirit? We'd suggest making plans on Sunday, too. The reason being that morning temperatures will only be in the 50s and 40s — perfect for throwing on that new flannel or sweater.

Prefer it slightly warmer, but not too warm? Well, you're in luck, because temperatures will only spike at around 70 degrees that afternoon.

As far as leaf peeping goes, your best bet is to head toward the Catskills, where we're getting reports of moderate to high fall colors. If you're feeling more adventurous, Lake Placid or even Stowe would offer spectacular visuals, as they're approaching peak season.

Get outside and enjoy!