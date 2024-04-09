Watch CBS News
NYC weather will be the pick of the week Tuesday

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

Bright and beautiful NYC weather forecast Tuesday, April 9
Bright and beautiful NYC weather forecast Tuesday, April 9 03:39
Alerts: None.

Today: Peak warmth. Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 70s, more like late May/early June.

Tonight: Turns mostly cloudy, risk of a shower late night or toward dawn. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers around and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Looking Ahead:

Thursday: Periods of rain likely, esp. in the evening. Breezy. Highs near 60.

Friday: Lingering chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs near 60.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 7:51 AM EDT

