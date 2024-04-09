NYC weather will be the pick of the week Tuesday
Alerts: None.
Today: Peak warmth. Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 70s, more like late May/early June.
Tonight: Turns mostly cloudy, risk of a shower late night or toward dawn. Lows in the upper 40s.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers around and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Looking Ahead:
Thursday: Periods of rain likely, esp. in the evening. Breezy. Highs near 60.
Friday: Lingering chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs near 60.