Cooler day in NYC, with chance of rain showers
Wednesday forecast
Today: 10+° cooler than yesterday with a little rain developing in the afternoon. Highs only around 60°.
Tonight: Periods of rain and drizzle with a pocket or two of heavier rain. Chilly with lows in the 40s.
Tomorrow: Lingering light rain and drizzle. Even cooler with highs around 50°.
Rest of the week
Friday: Still a chance of showers, but mainly late. Highs in the 50s.
Saturday: Slight chance of showers, but mainly early. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny with highs around 60.