Cooler day in NYC, with chance of rain showers

First Alert Weather: Temperatures drop and rain showers return

Wednesday forecast

Today: 10+° cooler than yesterday with a little rain developing in the afternoon. Highs only around 60°.

Tonight: Periods of rain and drizzle with a pocket or two of heavier rain. Chilly with lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow: Lingering light rain and drizzle. Even cooler with highs around 50°.

Rest of the week

Friday: Still a chance of showers, but mainly late. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Slight chance of showers, but mainly early. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs around 60.

