On-again, off-again rain in the NYC area today. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Sunday forecast

Rinse and repeat! Today will feature more clouds with light passing showers and drizzle, again.

Rain will be more "off" than "on," but it'll still be a gray, damp and cool kind of day. Temperatures won't climb out of the 60s.

Tonight it starts drying out, but mostly cloudy skies continue. Lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

The week ahead

Monday should be mainly dry. Expect mostly cloudy skies, although we'll get some breaks of sun too. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like the last days of this dreary stretch before we finally get a pattern change and sunshine returns.

Thursday and Friday look beautiful if you want to plan ahead!

All in all, we don't expect any crazy weather over the next few day, just light showers, drizzle and a lot of clouds.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!