Another beautiful Saturday in New York City as temps keep rising. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Weather: Sunny & less humid in NYC on Saturday!

First Alert Weather: Sunny & less humid in NYC on Saturday!

First Alert Weather: Sunny & less humid in NYC on Saturday!

Saturday forecast

Our streak of beautiful weekend weather continues today! So get outside and enjoy the day because next week is looking hazy, hot and humid.

Expect plenty of sunshine, falling humidity and temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday. It doesn't get much better around the Tri-State Area in mid-June.

CBS New York

Tonight will be cooler, and even chilly in some spots, as temps fall into the low 60s in New York City and 50s in the suburbs. It could even fall into the 40s far north and west of the city.

CBS New York

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be picture perfect for Father's Day! Other than some more high clouds in the afternoon, it'll be another mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s. Beautiful!

Monday forecast

Monday, conditions warm up and humidity rises. Highs will be in the mid 80s with more sunshine.

A scorching week ahead

CBS New York

Starting Tuesday, we'll be in the 90s right into next weekend.

The humidity soars too, making it feel more like 100 late in the week. So get ready to sweat.

CBS New York

First Alert Weather maps