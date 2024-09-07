NYC weather split this weekend with rain today, bright skies Sunday. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Weather: A few showers around NYC, but not a washout - 9/7/24

Today

Weather-wise, it's a split weekend. But luckily, Saturday will not be a complete washout. It will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers around the New York City area.

The steadiest rain will be this afternoon as a cold front moves through. It'll only rain for a few hours at most in any one location, but you'll want an umbrella.

Highs will be in the mid 70s with a muggy feel.

Tonight

After a leftover shower early this evening, skies quickly clear overnight. Winds turn out of the northwest behind the front, setting us up for a brief taste of fall. Lows will be much cooler tonight, falling into the mid 50s around NYC and 40s in the northwest suburbs.

Tomorrow

Sunday will feature sunshine from start to finish. After a crisp morning, temperatures will top out around 70 in the afternoon with a cool breeze. That's about 5 to 10 degrees below normal, which gives a real fall feel.

If you want warmer temps, don't worry. Temps rebound into the 80s next week, while humidity remains low. And after Saturday, our next chance of rain is over a week away!

First Alert Weather maps