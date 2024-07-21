High 80s Sunday in NYC as humidity climbs in the Tri-State Area. Here's the First Alert Forecast.
Sunday forecast
Today will be the brighter and warmer half of the weekend as humidity levels climb some and temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s.
Even with more sunshine, there is still a pop-up shower risk as we get into the afternoon. They will be very hit or miss and many spots will stay dry.
Any isolated showers or rumbles will fizzle out by sunset. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 60s to low 70s.
Monday
Monday starts off dry with clouds increasing through the day. There is a shower/storm risk by late in the day.
Looking ahead
Next week brings an unsettled stretch of weather. We will be dodging scattered showers and storms, but no day will be a washout.
While still very humid, we won't have to deal with any excessive heat this week either!