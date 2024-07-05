NYC weather maps show heat advisory, thunderstorms heading into the weekend. But when?

NEW YORK -- Hot and humid conditions are expected to trigger thunderstorms heading into the weekend around the New York City area.

An airmass that originated in the deep tropics is bringing sauna-like air, leading to dangerous heat indices ranging from 95 to 103 degrees through Saturday.

The storm threat is scattered Friday, before it becomes more widespread Saturday. With such high humidity in place, any storms that develop will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall and isolated flash flooding.

Once those storms move through late Saturday night, Sunday looks to be drier and slightly less humid.

Heat advisory & high rip current risk

A heat advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday for most of New Jersey.

An air quality alert has also been issued through 11 p.m. Friday for the five boroughs and the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday, there is a high rip current risk for all south-facing beaches in New York.

NYC weather this weekend

Friday: Morning clouds and fog give way to partial clearing by midday. Very high humidity with a chance of thunderstorms. Some of the storms may contain torrential downpours. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat indices 95-103.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Showers and storms are possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and extremely humid. Continued chance of thunderstorms. Some of the storms may contain torrential downpours. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Heat indices 95-103.

Sunday: A few clouds early, then mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tracking Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl made a second landfall near Tulum, Mexico early Friday morning as a Category 2 storm. As it interacts with the landmass of the Yucatan Peninsula, significant weakening is expected later in the day.

The storm is then anticipated to reemerge over the Gulf Of Mexico over the weekend. As it does so, restrengthening is likely as it traverses the very warm water. A third landfall is then forecasted along the Texas coastline early on Monday as a Category 1 storm.

First Alert Weather maps

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.