Air quality alert, heat advisory take effect today around NYC area

NEW YORK -- New York City and the surrounding area expect to see the first heat wave of the summer this week.

Several alerts and advisories have been issued, including an air quality alert for Tuesday.

Weather alerts & advisories

CBS New York

Red Alert from Wednesday through Friday due to dangerous heat and excessive humidity.

CBS New York

Air Quality Alert: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday for New York City, northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley due to elevated ground level ozone

CBS New York

Heat Advisory: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley. Feels like 95-100.

Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley. Feels like 95-100. Excessive Heat Watch: 6 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Sunday for most of New Jersey. Feels like 100-105.

Timing of this week's heat wave

CBS New York

Tuesday: Mild morning with temps in the 70s and 60s. Hot and humid this afternoon with a stray shower or thunderstorm N&W. Highs in the upper 80s with feels like temps in the low 90s.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and rather mild with lows around 70 in the city with 60s elsewhere.

CBS New York

Wednesday (Juneteenth): Hot and humid again. Highs in the upper 80s to nearly 90.

Thursday: Very hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s; feels like 95+. The summer solstice occurs at 4:50 PM.

CBS New York

Friday: Very hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s; feels like nearly 100.

Saturday: Hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s; feels like 95-100.

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.