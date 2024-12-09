NYC weather forecast looks warm but wet this week. Here's a timeline of the rain.

First Alert Weather: Rainy but warm to start the week

NEW YORK -- New York City and the suburbs have some changeable weather on the way this week, and the First Alert Weather team wants to help folks navigate it.

The Monday morning commute was quiet, but the afternoon could be more challenging with some rain expected. While it looks like a manageable rain, it will likely slow things down on the roads.

CBS News New York

There are a couple rounds of rain, in fact -- one today, then a more significant round on Wednesday.

That's why the First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

In between, the weather looks rather benign, with just some clouds and stray showers in the mix on Tuesday. We will, however, hang onto the milder air for a few more days before we trade it back in for the cold.

Regarding Wednesday, it looks like a steady light-to-moderate rain part of the day, then a heavier rain into the late afternoon and evening. The concern here, as you can imagine, is the threat of localized flooding, which we'll have to monitor.

Thankfully, the sun makes a comeback on Thursday, but it will be cold and blustery with wind chills stuck in the 20s.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.