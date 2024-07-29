NYC weather calls for rain, humidity again this week. Maps show when to expect the worst.

Morning showers will lead to partly sunny skies by the early afternoon hours, which in turn may ignite a round of thunderstorms for the late afternoon evening hours.

Meanwhile, a return to tropical levels of humidity is underway and will last at least through next weekend.

CBS New York

The upcoming week looks unsettled with daily chances of thunderstorms, and heavy rain is possible too, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A widespread inch or two of rain is possible with that round.

Whatever rain falls is much needed, as rainfall deficits have been steadily increasing throughout the summer, now running 2-4 inches below average regionwide.

CBS New York

Temperature wise, we'll begin the week with normal temps in the mid 80s, but by late week a return to highs in the 90s is likely, and we may even see our 4th heatwave of the summer. Heat indices will range between 95-100 by then.

NYC weather this week

CBS New York

Monday: Morning showers. Rising humidity. A chance of showers and storms in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Humid, with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Heavy rain early, otherwise, partly sunny. Humid, with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Humid, with isolated showers and storms late in the day. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices: 95-100.

Friday: Sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms late in the day. Highs in the low to 90s. Heat indices: 95-100.

