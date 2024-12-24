Snow falling across New York and New Jersey to start Christmas Eve

NEW YORK -- Some light snow is moving through New York City and the surrounding area, just in time for Christmas Eve.

It's a First Alert Weather Day through the Tuesday morning hours. While impacts will be minimal and quick, you'll want to watch out for slick spots.

CBS News New York

Light snow is making its way into New York City, working its way from northwest to southeast. It will only be snowing for two to three hours, max, in any one location, and it will be well off the coast by late morning.

Map shows how much snow is expected today

CBS News New York

Timing it out, expect snow showers to wrap up north and west between 8 and 9 a.m. It'll be through the city by 10 a.m., or so, and then off the coast by 11 a.m.

CBS News New York

Totals will be light, with a coating to an inch for most. The higher elevations of Sullivan, Ulster and parts of Orange counties could pick up a quick 1 to 3 inches. Overall, minor impacts but enough to slow you down early today.

Will it be a White Christmas?

CBS News New York

By lunchtime, skies are starting to clear, with some sun returning for the afternoon. Temperatures will finally climb above freezing, topping out in the mid-to-upper 30s.

It's then smooth overnight for Santa, with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 20s.

CBS News New York

As for Christmas Day and the first night of Hanukkah, things are looking calm. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s.

After this morning's quick round of light snow, our next precipitation chance isn't until late in the weekend. And with a milder trend on the way, it'll be rain.

Stay safe and enjoy the festive flakes!

Live radar around Tri-State Area

See our full winter snow outlook for the season here, and stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest alerts.