Temperatures soar into 80s today in NYC, but thunderstorms possible

Monday forecast

Today: Warmer morning (60s and 50s). A taste of summer this afternoon with isolated thunderstorms late in the day. Very warm to downright hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland; upper 60s to low 70s along the coast.

Tonight: Leftover shower/rumble this evening with a slight chance of a shower/rumble overnight.

Tomorrow: Thunderstorm risk, but mainly late. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Weather this week

Wednesday: Leftover showers followed by partial clearing late in the day. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a late chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

