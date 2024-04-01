Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: April showers arrive for rainy week ahead

By Justin Lewis

First Alert Weather: Rainy stretch ahead this week
Forecast

Today: Morning rain showers transition to a light drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Lingering clouds with a late chance of rain.

Tomorrow: Rainy, chilly and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Looking ahead

Wednesday: Heavy rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: More showers and maybe some wintry precipitation north of the city. Windy, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Still windy with highs in the lower 50s.

