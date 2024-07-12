First Alert Weather: Flood Watch in place across Tri-State Area as rain moves into region

First Alert Forecast: Flood Watch in NYC on Saturday with rain on the way

NEW YORK -- A Flood Watch will be in effect across much of the Tri-State Area through Saturday evening due to the likelihood of downpours.

Friday night forecast

The deep tropical airmass in place aided in producing some decent rainfall totals in portions of the area Friday, mainly within the Jersey Shore communities.

The threat of heavy rain will linger into Friday night, although it won't be raining consistently. Lows will hover in the 70s.

Downpours likely across Tri-State Area on Saturday

On-and-off tropical downpours are likely once again on Saturday and will be a bit more widespread than those on Friday.

Rainfall totals should average between 1-2 inches, with isolated higher totals possible. Therefore, some localized flash flooding is possible.

Highs will reach the low and mid 80s.

NYC's 3rd heat wave of the summer likely next week

Once the rain clears out on Saturday evening, it's all about our third heat wave of the summer commencing on Sunday when highs surge into the low and mid 90s. The heat wave is expected to persist through Wednesday and may deliver some of the hottest temperatures so far this year.

Alerts/Advisories

A Heat Advisory is in place for central and southern New Jersey from 10 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday.

A Flood Watch remains in place for much of the region through Saturday evening.

There is a High Risk of rip currents for all ocean beaches in New York through Saturday.