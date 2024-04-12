Rain and wind stick around Friday in NYC; Yellow Alert remains in effect
Weather alerts
Yellow Alert this morning for leftover pockets of heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds.
Friday forecast
Today: Leftover pockets of heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds this morning. Lingering chance of showers and blustery the remainder of the day. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tonight: Passing shower and still breezy.
Tomorrow: Pesky showers around and blustery. Cooler with highs in the 50s
Weekend weather
Sunday: Partly sunny with a late chance of showers. Milder with highs in the 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 70s.