Rain and wind stick around Friday in NYC; Yellow Alert remains in effect

Weather alerts

Yellow Alert this morning for leftover pockets of heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds.

Friday forecast

Today: Leftover pockets of heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds this morning. Lingering chance of showers and blustery the remainder of the day. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight: Passing shower and still breezy.

Tomorrow: Pesky showers around and blustery. Cooler with highs in the 50s

Weekend weather

Sunday: Partly sunny with a late chance of showers. Milder with highs in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 70s.