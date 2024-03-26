Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Clouds return Tuesday, ahead of rain tomorrow

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Clouds start to return
First Alert Weather: Clouds start to return 05:13

Alerts & advisories

CBS New York
  • Coastal Flood Advisory and Coastal Flood Statement is in place for the city and much of the remaining coastline through this evening.
  • River Flood Warning is in place along portions of the Passaic (Pine Brook, NJ) through tonight.

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Cloudy, chilly and breezy this morning... feels like the 30s. Cloudy with drizzle to the east this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Tonight: Drizzle and isolated showers. Feels like the 40s and 30s.

Tomorrow: Some showers around. Highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Thursday: A steadier rain, especially east. Highs in the 50s.

Friday: Trending drier, but blustery. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 7:59 AM EDT

