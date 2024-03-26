First Alert Weather: Clouds return Tuesday, ahead of rain tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Clouds start to return

First Alert Weather: Clouds start to return

First Alert Weather: Clouds start to return

Alerts & advisories

CBS New York

Coastal Flood Advisory and Coastal Flood Statement is in place for the city and much of the remaining coastline through this evening.

is in place for the city and much of the remaining coastline through this evening. River Flood Warning is in place along portions of the Passaic (Pine Brook, NJ) through tonight.

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Cloudy, chilly and breezy this morning... feels like the 30s. Cloudy with drizzle to the east this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Tonight: Drizzle and isolated showers. Feels like the 40s and 30s.

Tomorrow: Some showers around. Highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Thursday: A steadier rain, especially east. Highs in the 50s.

Friday: Trending drier, but blustery. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.