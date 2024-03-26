First Alert Weather: Clouds return Tuesday, ahead of rain tomorrow
Alerts & advisories
- Coastal Flood Advisory and Coastal Flood Statement is in place for the city and much of the remaining coastline through this evening.
- River Flood Warning is in place along portions of the Passaic (Pine Brook, NJ) through tonight.
Forecast
Today: Cloudy, chilly and breezy this morning... feels like the 30s. Cloudy with drizzle to the east this afternoon. Highs around 50.
Tonight: Drizzle and isolated showers. Feels like the 40s and 30s.
Tomorrow: Some showers around. Highs in the 50s.
Looking ahead
Thursday: A steadier rain, especially east. Highs in the 50s.
Friday: Trending drier, but blustery. Highs in the 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.