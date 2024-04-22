Watch CBS News
Weather

Sunshine, mild weather to start the week around NYC: See the forecast

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Sunshine to start the week
First Alert Weather: Sunshine to start the week 05:22

April Frost Advisory

fa-frost-freeze-alerts-2-1.png
CBS New York

Alerts & advisories: Frost Advisory tonight across some of our suburbs from midnight until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday forecast

fa-today-right-2024-04-22t074206-773.png
CBS New York

Today: Chilly morning with temps in the 40s, 30s and even 20s. Sunny this afternoon and milder than yesterday with highs in the low 60s.

Tonight: Clear and chilly again. Lows in the 40s with 30s and iso'd 20s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Still gorgeous. Slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Weather this week

fa-7-day-2024-04-22t074216-014.png
CBS New York

Wednesday: Showers return. A stray storm is possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Lots of sun, but cooler and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

First Alert Weather maps

First published on April 22, 2024 / 7:44 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.