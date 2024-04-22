Sunshine, mild weather to start the week around NYC: See the forecast

First Alert Weather: Sunshine to start the week

April Frost Advisory

Alerts & advisories: Frost Advisory tonight across some of our suburbs from midnight until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday forecast

Today: Chilly morning with temps in the 40s, 30s and even 20s. Sunny this afternoon and milder than yesterday with highs in the low 60s.

Tonight: Clear and chilly again. Lows in the 40s with 30s and iso'd 20s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Still gorgeous. Slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Weather this week

Wednesday: Showers return. A stray storm is possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Lots of sun, but cooler and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

