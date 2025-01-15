Feels like below freezing today around NYC area. Map shows next snow chance

NEW YORK -- The frigid weather continues Wednesday around the New York City area, with gusty winds and bitterly cold temperatures.

The day kicked off with widespread wind chills in the single digits and teens.

NYC feels like temperatures in teens and 20s

CBS News New York

We won't recover much this afternoon, as we're anticipating wind chills stuck to get stuck in the teens and low 20s. Thankfully, sunshine will be abundant, so it will at least look pretty out there.

Tonight will be very cold once again, but the winds should start to relax. Even so, wind chills will dip into the teens by daybreak.

Chance of snow, then sunshine

CBS News New York

Tomorrow will be generally less windy, but it will remain rather cold. And if everything comes together just right, we could even see a few flakes around the area, particularly west of the city and into the afternoon.

As for Friday, it's the runner-up for our "Pick of the Week," with lots of sunshine and temperatures closer to normal.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.