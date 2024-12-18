NYC weather takes cold, rainy turn, as next snow chance approaches

First Alert Weather: Cloudy as temperatures start to cool off

NEW YORK -- Cold, rainy weather returns to New York City and the surrounding area Wednesday, and it's time to track some more snow later this week.

Our First Alert Weather team is following the latest models, as we prepare to welcome the official start of winter.

Weather around NYC area today

CBS News New York

It's a little colder out there this morning, but talk about a bright, beautiful start to your Wednesday.

It's a different story later in the day, as rain makes a comeback, but likely not until later in the afternoon and evening.

Temperature-wise, we should still climb to around 50, which is cooler than yesterday, but still a bit above normal.

Tracking our next snow chance

CBS News New York

Thursday will start off nice, as well, with mostly sunny skies expected the remainder of the day. But as you may have guessed, temperatures will be down, once again, with highs only in the 40s.

Jumping ahead to Friday, we'll watch two systems somewhat converge on top of us -- a clipper from the west and an offshore low from the south.

While this isn't a moisture-rich scenario, there will be just enough to blanket the area with a light snowfall by late Friday night. More details on that in the coming days.

As for this weekend, we'll sum it up in one word: Cold!