First Alert Weather: Cold start gives way to sunny afternoon

Tuesday forecast

Today: Sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the mid 60s again.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with some late showers.

Tomorrow: Leftover morning showers, then blustery with a midday or afternoon shower/rumble. Mild again with highs in the upper 60s.

Weather this week

Thursday: Lots of sun, but cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

