NYC's Trick-or-Streets events offer car-free Halloween activities. When and where to join the fun
NEW YORK — New York City is getting ready for Halloween with its third year of Trick-or-Streets events.
More than 100 car-free events will be held across the five boroughs to help make the holiday fun and safe for families. The Department of Transportation says there will be 147 open streets throughout all five boroughs.
Events continue through Oct. 31. The DOT says they are also planning events in November to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
For a full list of Trick-or-Streets events, visit DOT's website. There, you will also find an interactive map of events locations.
There will also be several signature events with live music, circus acts, clowns, jugglers and more:
Bronx Trick-or-Streets signature events
- Oct. 26, noon-8 p.m.: Fordham Road from Washington Avenue to Webster Avenue
- Oct. 31, 2:30-8:30 p.m.: Decatur Avenue from East 195th Street to East 193rd Street
Brooklyn Trick-or-Streets signature events
- Oct. 26, 3-8 p.m.: West Ninth Street from Hicks Street to Henry Street
- Oct. 27, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.: Berry Street from South Sixth Street to South Third Street
Manhattan Trick-or-Streets signature events
- Oct. 26, 2-6 p.m.: Audubon Avenue from West 166th Street to West 165th Street
- Oct. 31, 3-8 p.m.: Pell Street and Doyers Street from Bowery to Mott Street
Queens Trick-or-Streets signature events
- Oct. 30, 3-7 p.m.: 165th Street from 89th Avenue to Jamaica Avenue
- Oct. 31, 3-7 p.m.: 31st Avenue from 35th Street to 33rd Street