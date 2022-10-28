Watch CBS News
NYC to convert 100 public schools from oil to electric heat

By Natalie Duddridge

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City is making an historic investment to make its public schools greener.

The city is pledging billions of dollars to update infrastructure. 

One hundred schools will be retrofitted from oil to electric heating over the next decade. 

Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Friday at Ronald McNair School in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn -- a neighborhood with above average asthma cases.

The mayor said the update is equivalent to taking 26,000 cars off the road. 

"No more burning dirty fuel, no more contributing to asthma," Adams said. 

"The system is electric heating now. So it eliminates all the soot pollution that would be caused by the combustion, the burning of that fossil fuel," said Kizzy Charles-Guzman, from the Mayor's Office of Climate and Environmental Justice.

The city also said all schools built from today forward will rely only on electric heat. 

