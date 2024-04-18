Even cooler today in NYC, with lingering rain showers
Thursday forecast
Today: Chilly, foggy morning with some drizzle around; then lingering light rain and drizzle the remainder of the day. 10+° cooler than yesterday with highs only around 50°... feels like the 40s.
Tonight: Leftover drizzle early. Mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 40s.
Tomorrow: Still a chance of showers, but mainly late. Highs in the 50s.
Weekend weather
Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Milder with highs in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with highs around 60°.