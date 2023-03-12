NYC temple launches "Spring Mitzvah Day" to help those most vulnerable

NEW YORK -- Volunteers packed up goods on Sunday for New York City-based nonprofits.

Temple Emanu-El launched its first "Spring Mitzvah Day." About 60 volunteers assembled hundreds of packages, full of essential items for the city's most vulnerable population.

Some boxes also included Passover items for Holocaust survivors.

"We added this because when we gathered in the fall, which is our usual time, we couldn't help as many people, as many organizations, as we wished because we didn't want to have too full of a room. So this makes up for that shortfall," Rabbi Amy Ehrlich said.

The donations were delivered to Self Help, Part of the Solution, The Bowery Mission, and The Urban Outreach Center.