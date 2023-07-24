Watch CBS News
NYC teens Sydney Hankin, Steven Hoffen receive Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Awards for work creating food secure communities

NEW YORK -- Two local teens were recently awarded $36,000 for their work to create food security in their communities. 

The Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Awards went out to 15 Jewish teens, including two from New York City. 

"Tikkun Olam" is Hebrew for "repairing world."

CBS New York spoke with the local winners, 17-year-old Sydney Hankin, who started Securing Safe Food, and 15-year-old Steven Hoffen, who founded Growing Peace.

